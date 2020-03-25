Acadia National Park Announces Further Closures

Acadia National Park, in response to guidance from the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services, announced additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 25th.

As of March 26, 2020, Acadia National Park will offer no services outside those that support resource protection. At Acadia National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with state and local orders:

Acadia has closed the Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers, and visitor services.

According to the press release "The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, local communities, and partners at Acadia National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website nps.gov/acad and social media channels."

The NPS encourages people during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities.

David MacDonald, President, Friends of Acadia had this to say about the Park's decision

“As have many Maine individuals, businesses, and institutions, Acadia is taking prudent action in response to the Coronavirus threat.The announced closures show that the park’s top priority is protecting the safety of the public, its staff, volunteers, partners and neighbors. We stand ready to assist our partners at the park as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

