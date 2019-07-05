AC/DC + Ramones Featured in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Soundtrack

Spider-Man: Far From Home was released earlier this week (July 2) to record-breaking success. In the film, the web-slinging hero was back in black — well, sort of, as his suit's darker tones may remind some of his sinister Spider-Man 3 suit. It's perfectly befitting of the film's soundtrack, which features AC/DC and the Ramones as the lone rock inclusions.

Fans may remember The Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop" as one of the featured tracks in the previous installation of the Spider-Man silver screen legacy and this time it's "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend" off the punk icons' 1976 self-titled debut that makes the cut.

As for AC/DC, it's "Back in Black" that appears on the soundtrack that's otherwise bereft of rock, with Whitney Houston's soul-searing "I Will Always Love You" leading the track listing, which can be seen in full below.

Just because there's not much heavy music on the 18-track soundtrack doesn't mean Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn't rock. It set the Tuesday opening box office record, taking in $39.2 million in North America across 4,634 locations.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Film Soundtrack

1. "I Will Always Love You" (Whitney Houston)

2. "If You're Snappy And You Know It" (Mick Giacchino)

3. "Stella Stai" (Umberto Tozzi)

4. "Bongo Cha Cha Cha" (Caterina Valente with Werner Müller and His Orchestra)

5. "Amore Di Tabacco" (Mina)

6. "Slnko" (Marcela Laiferová)

7. "Snad jednou ti dám" (The Matadors)

8. "Deux Arabesques" (Claude Debussy)

9. "CRSD" (Flipbois)

10. "The Devil's Wall" (Bedřcih Smetana)

11. "Moravian Polka" (Jaroslav Fuksa and Vladmir Pffefer)

12. "Town Called Malice" (The Jam)

13. "EUROFLASH" (Eugene Thompson)

14. "Wat Mout Ik Met Zo'n Man" (Jantina Noorman)

15. "Back In Black" (AC/DC)

16. "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend" (The Ramones)

17. "Vacation" (The Go-Go's)

18. "A Message To You, Rudy" (The Specials)