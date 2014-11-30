The Night Malcolm Young Played His Last AC/DC Concert

Malcolm Young's 2017 death ensured that an AC/DC show held on June 28, 2010 at Bilbao, Spain would remain steeped in historical significance.

The concert inside Campo de San Mames was the last of 168 on a 2008-10 tour in support of AC/DC's Black Ice – and the last ever to feature the co-founding Young. The trek kicked off in October 2008 at Wilkes-Barre, Pa., visited 29 countries and reportedly found the band performing in front of more than five million people.

Black Ice was called one of AC/DC's strongest latter-day albums, and four songs from the record squeezed onto the set list on this evening – show opener and first single "Rock 'n' Roll Train," "Big Jack," "War Machine" and the title track.

There was also the parade of classics, including "Back in Black," "Highway to Hell," "Whole Lotta Rosie" and the band's traditional show closer, "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)," which you can see in the attached fan-filmed footage.

Watch AC/DC Perform at Malcolm Young's Last Show

Malcolm Young founded AC/DC with his brother Angus in 1973 when they were 20 and 18 years old, respectively. He recorded more than a dozen platinum-selling studio albums with the group, missing only one tour, to address a drinking problem in 1988.

Malcolm was replaced by his nephew Stevie back then, and again on the AC/DC albums and tours that followed his death, beginning with Rock or Bust.

Watch Malcolm Young and AC/DC Perform 'Rock 'n' Roll Train' at Bilbao

Weird Facts About Rock's Most Famous Album Covers Early on, LPs typically featured basic portraiture of the artists. Then things got weird.

The Only Time AC/DC Was Late for a Show