A Woman Ranks Stephen King’s Top 15 Books

Let the debate begin!

A woman named Rachel loves to review books, in fact, she has a Booktube Channel, called TheShadesofOrange, she is specifically a lover of horror, thrillers, science fiction & fantasy books, so it makes perfect sense that she would read the best of the best, our own hometown Bangor hero, the great Stephen King.

Stephen King has sold more than 350 million copies of his work, and many of them have been adapted into feature films, television movies, and comic books. King has published 63 novels, seven of which were under the pen name Richard Bachman, and five non-fiction books. He has also written over 200 short stories, most of which are set right here in the state of Maine.

Rachel is new to the party and has only read 15 so far, but they do include some of his most iconic creations, and she decided to rank all of them from worst to first, with a nice detailed explanation of why she did or didn’t like them.

The prolific author has another page-turner for you to check out, his latest is “Billy Summers” It is the story of a hitman, and an Iraq war veteran, who just when he is about to retire, is suddenly sucked back into that world again, for just one more job to catch the bad guy.

Here is Rachel’s list. Agree or disagree?

15. Salem’s Lot

14. Needful Things

13. IT

12. Carrie

11. Cell

10. Thinner

9. The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

8. The Dead Zone

7 Christine

6. The Shining

5. The Long Walk

4. The Running Man

3. The Institute

2. Misery

1. Pet Sematary