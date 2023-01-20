A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!
A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
She describes herself as a quote “traveler, hippie, life-enthusiast” so she definitely knows what she is talking about!
@wanderiehippie Your designated Maine bucketlist ✨ #bucketlisttravel #maine #travelblog #roadtrip ♬ original sound - Wanderie Hippie
1. Portland Head Lighthouse
2. Acadia National Park
3. Bar Harbor
4. L.L. Bean
5. Fall Foliage
6. Baxter State Park
7. Old Orchard Beach
8. Portland
In the comments thread of the video, people had some interesting responses:
annikajoy3
being born in Maine I personally love Bar Harbor it's where I grew up❤
Mark
Yup, all 8 covered and many more
Holiday acc:)
But Portland is a little sketchy
Chill homie
Bar harbor is fun too good ice cream
Cora<3
Bar harbor is so fun
Lilah
At old orchard, you’re not allowed to swim above ur knees because there are too many sharks…
Holiday acc:)
niko
giffords.
GracieC
Old orchard low key is trash
MommaBear_9469
Small falls. Cabelas. Tumbledown. Katahdin. Birch beach. Screw auger falls. Literally anywhere by sugarloaf mountain lol
johnnamorton1
I'm shocked the Eastport pirate festival and the Livermore Moxie festival didn't make the
Stephanie
Don’t tell people about bar harbor! Too many tourist already!
Chase
don’t ever go to portland
Undiscovered Maine
If you want more out of the way places, we run a research project all about great places in Maine!
Brynn
TRUST ME OLD ORCHARD IS THE BEST RHEY HAVE STORES AND A FAIR AND A BEAXH A BOARD WALK ITS AO FUN IMGGGG
Nev.
It’s funny I live in Maine and I haven’t done half of the stuff
Ta_pper
All of those places suck ( true Mainer advise)
Whether you agree with her choices or not, It is a great excuse to get out and see all that Maine has to offer!