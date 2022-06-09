A Tale of 2 Teams – Red Sox Win 7th in a Row, Angles Drop 14th in a Row – Red Sox Win 1-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox and Angels met on Wednesday night, June 8th with the Red Sox winning their 7th game in a row 1-0. The loss was the Angels 14th in a row.

Nathan Eovaldi went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits. He struck out 5 nd picked up his 4th win of the season. He's now 4-2.

Tyler Danish, Jake Diekman, John Schreiber and Matt Strahm combined for 4 innings of 1 hit relief. Strahm retired the last 2 batters in the 9th inning to pick up his 3rd save of the season.

Christian Arroyo batted leadoff and had a double.

Bobby Dalbec had a double, driving in Alex Verdugo in the 6th inning for the game's lone run.

Prior to the game, the Red Sox placed Kike Hernandez on the 10 day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. They recalled Jonathan Arauz from Worcester.

The Red Sox gave Rafael Devers the night off and featured a rather strange lineup. Bobby Dalbec played 3rd, Christian Vazquez played 1st base. Christian Arroyo was in right field and Jackie Bradley Jr. was in centerfield.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Angels play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday night. nick Pivella is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 8:30 with the 1st pitch at 9:38 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.