A Story-Made Night – Red Sox Beat Mariners 12-6 as Trevor Story Blasts 3 Homers [VIDEO]

Have a night Trevor Story! Trevor Story had a career night Thursday, May 19th blasting 3 home runs, driving in 7 runs, going 4-5 and stealing a base to lead the Red Sox over the Mariners 12-6.

Story's 2 run homer in the 2nd inning cut the Mariner's lead 4-2 and his 2-run shot in the bottom of the 3rd tied the score at 4-4. Story is the 2nd Red Sox player ever to record 5 plus runs, 3 plus homers and 7 plus RBIs in a game (Jim Tabor did it in 1939 with a 5 run, 3 homer and 9 RBI game)

JD Martinez was 4-5 with a double

Alex Verdugo was 3-5 with a double and scored 4 runs.

Rafael Devers was 1-5 singling in the 1st inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Rich Hill started for the Red Sox and lasted only 2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Tanner Houck came on in relief and went 4.0 innings, picking up the win. He allowed just 1 hit and a walk while striking out 6. He retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced.

John Schreiber came on in the 7th and tossed a 1-2-3 inning

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox reportedly sent reliever Ryan Brasier down to Worcester to clear a spot on the roster for Michael Wacha who is coming off the disabled list and scheduled to start Friday night. The Red Sox and Mariners play Friday night with the pregame starting at 6:10 and 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.