A Man Wanted in Texas for a 4th of July Murder Arrested in Bangor

Federal authorities caught up with a Texas fugitive in Bangor who's wanted for multiple charges, including murder.

Who Was Arrested?

Working with the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kristopher Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, Texas in Bangor, Maine on Thursday.

How Did Officials Find Him in Maine?

A collaborative investigation between the agencies led authorities to develop information that Ratcliff was in Bangor. On Thursday, July 27th, Task Force members were able to identify Ratcliff as a passenger in a motor vehicle in the Bangor Mall area. They took him into custody without incident.

What Charges Does He Face?

Arrest warrants for Ratcliff were issued out of Harrison County, Texas for many charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to KLTV in Texas, the arrest warrants were issued on July 21st for charges stemming from a shooting on the 4th of July of a man named Jeremy Vick. The suspect left the scene in a dark SUV and was later identified as Ratcliff. Vick died of his injuries in a hospital sometime later.

Ratcliff is now also charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Texas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any State or Federal Fugitive is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service, District of Maine. Find more information on their website.

