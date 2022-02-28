A Look Ahead to Tonight’s Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals

Tourney 2022 continues tonight, Monday, February 28 with the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals being played at the Cross Insurance Center. The night starts with the Girl's game featuring the #3 Penobscot Valley Howlers and #1 Stearns at 6 p.m. and then followed by the Boys' game with #2 George Stevens Academy playing #4 Dexter at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on 929 Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa-enabled device.

#3 Penobscot Valley Howlers 17-3 vs. #1 Stearns 15-3 Girls 6 p.m.

Penobscot Valley and Stearns met twice during the regular season, with the teams splitting the series. Penobscot Valley won the 1st meeting at home 69-17 on January 21st and then lost in Millinocket 38-25 on February 7th.

Penobscot Valley advanced to the Regional Finals by beating #14 Piscataquis 48-10 in the Round of 16, #6 Fort Kent 38-24 in the Quarterfinals and #7 Dexter 28-15 in the Semifinals on Saturday

Stearns advanced to the Regional Finals by beating #16 Lee Academy 57-27 in the Round of 16, #8 Sumner 63-27 in the Quarterfinals and #5 Hodgdon in the Semifinals on Saturday.

Penobscot Valley lost in the Gold Ball Game in 2019 to Boothbay 33-25

Stearns last played in then Gold Ball Game when they were in Class B in 1995 when they lost to Marshwood 55-34

#2 George Stevens Academy 17-2 vs. #4 Dexter 15-5 7:30 p.m.

GSA and Dexter met twice during the regular season with the teams splitting the series. GSA lost to Dexter at Dexter on January 4th 54-39 and then beat Dexter 41-21 on January 8th in Blue Hill

GSA advanced to the Regional Finals by beating #15 Searsport 47-31 in the Round of 16, #10 Penobscot Valley 44-18 in the Quarterfinals and then #11 Central 65-59 in the Semifinals on Saturday night.

Dexter advanced to the Regional Finals by beating #13 Madawaska 50-33 in the Round of 16, #5 Lee Academy 67-39 in the Quarterfinals and then #1 Fort Kent 50-30 in the Semifinals on Saturday night.

GSA won the State Gold Ball in 2016, 2017 and 2018 defeating Waynflete, Winthrop and Hall-Dale respectively.

Dexter lost in the State Title game to Hall-Dale 49-31 in 2005.