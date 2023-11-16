75-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Gross Sexual Assault
Police said a 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged with gross sexual assault against a minor.
Gross Sexual Assault Arrest
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Norman Pelletier from Chesterville was taken into custody on November 2.
Sexual Assault went on for 10 Months
The young girl was assaulted for over 10 months between January and October, 2023, according to WGME News.
Investigation Started in October 2023
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) started the investigation on October 11.
Facing up to 30 Years in Prison
Pelletier was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center with his bail set at $20,000. He is facing up to 30 years in prison with a $50,000 fine.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released. Free app download to get alerts sent to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Two People with Life-Threatening Injuries after Head-On Crash
- ALSO READ: 17-Year-Old Died in Crash and Two People Injured in Maine
TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard