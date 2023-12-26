71-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after Being Hit by Car on Christmas Eve
A 71-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car as she was crossing Cottage Road in South Portland on Christmas Eve.
71-year-Old Woman Died after being Hit by Vehicle
The South Portland Police Department said Paula Mcauliffe from South Portland was crossing the street near Red’s Dairy Freeze when she was hit by a vehicle around 5:06 pm.
Woman Died of Injuries at Hospital
Mcauliffe was taken to Maine Medical Center and died from her injuries.
Driver Cooperating with the Police
Police said “the operator of the car that struck Mcauliffe stopped at the time of the incident and is cooperating with investigators. This is an active investigation. SPPD’s preliminary investigation does not appear to show wrong on behalf of the driver.”
Statement from the Chief of Police
The South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said, “This would be a tragic event any day, but especially on Christmas Eve. We are thinking about and wishing for peace for all those involved, especially Ms. Mcauliffe’s family and friends.”
News Updates
The investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media.
