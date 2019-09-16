62-Year-Old Rivière-Verte Man Dies in Car Crash

A Rivière-Verte, New Brunswick man died in a car accident Saturday night on Rivière-Quisibis Road.

The 62-year-old man’s name was not released. Police believe speed & alcohol may have been contributing factors in the single-vehicle crash around 9 pm, Saturday.

Police said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene from his injuries. He was the only one in the car, and was not wearing a seat belt, said officials.

The investigation is continuing.