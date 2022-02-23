Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Highway 17 in Glen Levit, New Brunswick

A three vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 17 in Glen Levit, New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 60-year-old Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec man.

Two Tractor-Trailers and Minivan Collided

Officials said the three vehicle crash involved two tractor trailers and a minivan. According to the RCMP, the minivan was in a parking lot and pulled out of ht elot to enter Highway 17. A tractor trailer traveling westbound hit the vehicle. The minivan was then hit by a second tractor trailer heading eastbound.

60-Year-Old Man from Quebec Died from Injuries

The only person in the minivan was the 60-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital, and died from his injuries, said the RCMP. His name was not released. There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

Crash Investigation

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Officials said they believe poor weather and road conditions are factors.

Multiple Agencies Responded

Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. on February 23, 2022. The Campbellton RCMP, Glencoe Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick.

