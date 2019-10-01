Michael Bay and Netflix just seem like a match made it heaven. Netflix has endless amounts of money to throw at filmmakers, and Michael Bay is a guy who knows how to spend money. Good, bad, or indifferent, you can never say Michael Bay’s movies don’t look like they cost a fortune. And his new one 6 Underground looks expensive as hell. Globetrotting adventure, with Ryan Reynolds, and giant magnets don’t come cheap. Plus, when you make a movie for Netflix, it’s free for subscribers. As long as it has three amazing stunts and doesn’t completely insult your intelligence, it’s fine! That’s a bar Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds can clear.

Reynolds teams with Bay for the film, which is also written by Reynolds’ old Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Reynolds revealed the first trailer for the film on his Twitter account today. Here it is:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.

6 Underground debuts on Netflix on December 6.