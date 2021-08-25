5-Year-Old Kid Completes the Appalachian Trail All Before Kindergarten

ALL HAIL 5-YEAR-OLD HARVEY! Harvey did something that most adults will not do in their lifetime and he checked it off his bucket list all before going to kindergarten. He and his parents completed the Appalachian Trail! this 2,193 mile trail starts on Springer Mountain in Georgia and ends on Mount Katahdin in Maine.

According to Boston 25 News, Harvey and his parents have been exploring the wilderness since Harvey was just two. The three adventurers embarked on their biggest adventure yet this past January, Harvey was four at the time.

For 209 days the three besties slept in a tent and woke up at 5:30 am to start hiking. They braved the rain, cold, sleet and snow. The (now) five year old was never bored for a minute on the trail thanks to the wildlife he encountered and his dad also would hide glowsticks and various toys on the trail for him to find.

Also many new friends were made a long the way! Whenever they came across other groups on the trail people were obviously very intrigued by Harvey and wanted to hear more about his story! It's not every day you see such a little hiker conquering the Appalachian trail!

Here are the three hearty hikers on the day they completed the Appalachian trail (August 11th) What a triumphant moment!

livesutton via Instagram

The news site states Harvey's trail snack of choice is peanut butter and skittles rolled up into a tortilla. That is the best thing I've ever heard!

