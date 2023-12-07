40-Year-Old Maine Woman Died in Truck Camper Fire

A 40-year-old woman died in a truck camper fire Wednesday evening at 19 Becky Lane in Harrington.

Woman Died in Truck Camper Fire

“Carol Curtis was living in the camper on the property. It was not her property but she had permission to be there,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deceased Inside Camper

The Harrington Fire Department arrived on the scene at approximately 7:32 pm to find “a truck camper on fire and a deceased individual inside,” said Moss.

Fire Marshall Investigating

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Autopsy at Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Her body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed.

