35-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking after Meth & Fentanyl Seized in Brownville, Maine
A 35-year-old woman was arrested and multiple drugs were seized when a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brownsville, Maine on Thursday night.
Multiple Drugs Seized with Search Warrant
The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office said they seized meth, fentanyl, a firearm and stolen property. Deputies also found $2200 in suspected drug proceeds.
Suspect Faces Drug Trafficking Charges
Krystin Mathewson from Brownville faces several charges including unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft. The Sheriff’s Office said Mathewson is “currently on probation for a previous drug trafficking conviction.” She is being held at the Piscataquis County Jail.
