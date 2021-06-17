34 New COVID-19 Cases in Maine and One Additional Death

According to the Maine CDC's Thursday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 68,717, an increase of 34 since Wednesday.

One additional death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 854. 2,059 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 32 are currently hospitalized with 17 in intensive care and 7 on a ventilator.

735,091 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 758,153 have completed their vaccination series. That equates to approximately 56% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 55% who have received at least the first of two doses of the vaccine. Of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is those 12 and older, 64% are fully vaccinated. Over 1.4 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

All business capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings were lifted on May 24. On that day, State mask requirements were lifted as well for those that are fully vaccinated, though private businesses can still require those entering to wear masks.

On July 1, the state will lift the mask requirement for indoor child care and schools.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through June 30 and it will not be renewed.