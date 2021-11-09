A Brownfield, Maine woman was been arrested after police say her three-year-old daughter overdosed on heroin.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported overdose Monday at a small apartment on Main Street in Brownfield.

Investigators say 29-year-old Josselyn Henry had walked out of the room, leaving her daughter unattended. When the woman came back, she found the girl unconscious after ingesting some heroin that had been left within her reach.

The child was taken by ambulance to Bridgton Hospital, where officials say she should make a full recovery.



Henry was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. She remains in police custody.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit has been assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Child Protective Services has been notified.

This was the second arrest recently in Maine of a mother whose child overdosed on drugs. A fatal overdose of a one-year-old boy in Central Maine remains under investigation. More details here.