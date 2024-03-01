3 Face Drug Charges in Maine at Latest Illegal Pot Grow Site

Maine Police arrested three people and seized marijuana plants and cash from an illegal grow site in Skowhegan.

Where Was the Illegal Operation Found?

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says it was approximately 9:40 Friday morning when members of the department's Criminal Division executed a search warrant at a home on the Waterville Road. Officials got the warrant as part of an investigation that led them to believe the home was being used as an illegal marijuana grow site. Several state and federal agencies assisted in the search. Skowhegan's Code Enforcement Officer and the Skowhegan Fire Department were notified of potential building code violations.

What Was Seized in the Search?

When law enforcement searched the residence, they seized 4,760 illegal marijuana plants in various stages of growth and over $7,000 in suspected illegal drug proceeds. Also taken as evidence was a 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and illicit drug-related materials.

Who Was Arrested?

Three people were at home at the time of the search and were taken into custody.

Yao Bin Cheng, age 61, of Brooklyn, New York is charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and cultivation of marijuana.

Ying Xia Liao, age 59, of Brooklyn, New York is charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and cultivation of marijuana.

Xi Qiang Zhao, age 56, of Brooklyn, New York is charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs and cultivation of marijuana.

All three were taken to the Somerset County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash for each suspect.

