22-Year-Old Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash, Baxter State Park 

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 22-year-old Rhode Island man died in a snowmobile crash in the state.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says Timothy Lagesse of Pascoag, Rhode Island, was snowmobiling on Saturday afternoon on the 112 Trail at the south end of Baxter State Park when he veered off the side of trail and struck a tree.

The department says Lagesse was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

State officials say emergency responders came to the scene, but Lagesse was pronounced dead by personnel and taken to a Millinocket funeral home.