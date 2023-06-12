2023 PVC Class B Baseball All-Conference Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released on Monday, June 12th their Class B All-Conference Baseball Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth

Max Hopkins - Hermon

Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst

Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town

Jack Mason - John Bapst

Colin Sullivan - MDI

Miles Palmer - Ellsworth

Joey Wellman-Clouse - MDI

Jay Haney - MDI

Second Team

Kyle Kenney - Ellsworth

Chad Willis - Hermon

Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy

Evan Chapman - Presque Isle

Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town

Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy

Michael Langley - Presque Isle

Brayden Brescia - Caribou

Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy

Player of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Pitcher of the Year - Old Town

Coach of the Year - Justin Crisafulli - Old Town

