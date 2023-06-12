2023 PVC Class B Baseball All-Conference Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released on Monday, June 12th their Class B All-Conference Baseball Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Gabe Gifford - Old Town
- Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth
- Max Hopkins - Hermon
- Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst
- Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town
- Jack Mason - John Bapst
- Colin Sullivan - MDI
- Miles Palmer - Ellsworth
- Joey Wellman-Clouse - MDI
- Jay Haney - MDI
Second Team
- Kyle Kenney - Ellsworth
- Chad Willis - Hermon
- Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
- Evan Chapman - Presque Isle
- Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town
- Lucas Sands - Foxcroft Academy
- Michael Langley - Presque Isle
- Brayden Brescia - Caribou
- Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
- Player of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town
- Pitcher of the Year - Old Town
- Coach of the Year - Justin Crisafulli - Old Town
