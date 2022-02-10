1 Day to Go – Class B North Heal Points as of Thursday February 10

1 Day to Go &#8211; Class B North Heal Points as of Thursday February 10

Photo Chris Popper

There's just 1 day remaining in the 2021-22 Maine High School Basketball season. With the snowstorms there are a total of 7 Class B Girls games and 8 Class B Boys games being played tonight. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning February 10th and the games scheduled for tonight.

Class B North Girl's Heal Point Standings

  1. Old Town 16-1
  2. Hermon 15-2
  3. MDI 14-4
  4. Presque Isle 12-6
  5. Waterville 12-3
  6. Foxcroft Academy 9-7
  7. Ellsworth 11-7
  8. Houlton 8-6
  9. Caribou 8-9
  10. Washington Academy 8-8
  11. MCI 9-8
  12. Mount View 7-10
  13. Belfast 2-11
  14. Orono 4-13
  15. Winslow 3-14
  16. Bucksport 3-14
  17. John Bapst 1-17

Scheduled games for Thursday February 10

  • Winslow at Marancook
  • Old Town vs. Houlton
  • Waterville vs. MCI
  • Foxcroft at Dexter
  • Caribou vs. Washington Academy
  • Mount View at Oceanside
  • Belfast vs. Lincoln Academy

Class B North Heal Point Standings

  1. Ellsworth 18-0
  2. Orono 15-3
  3. Foxcroft Academy 12-5
  4. Old Town 12-5
  5. Presque Isle 9-8
  6. Mount View 12-5
  7. Houlton 9-6
  8. Winslow 11-5
  9. Bucksport 6-10
  10. Hermon 10-8
  11. Washington Academy 5-12
  12. John Bapst 7-10
  13. Caribou 4-13
  14. MDI 3-15
  15. Belfast 3-14
  16. MCI 3-14
  17. Waterville 1-16

Scheduled games for Thursday February 10

  • Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter
  • Old Town vs. Houlton
  • Mount View vs. Oceanside
  • Winslow vs. Maranacook
  • Bucksport vs. John Bapst
  • Washington Academy at Caribou
  • Belfast at Lincoln Academy
  • MCI vs. Waterville

 

