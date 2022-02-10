1 Day to Go – Class B North Heal Points as of Thursday February 10
There's just 1 day remaining in the 2021-22 Maine High School Basketball season. With the snowstorms there are a total of 7 Class B Girls games and 8 Class B Boys games being played tonight. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning February 10th and the games scheduled for tonight.
Class B North Girl's Heal Point Standings
- Old Town 16-1
- Hermon 15-2
- MDI 14-4
- Presque Isle 12-6
- Waterville 12-3
- Foxcroft Academy 9-7
- Ellsworth 11-7
- Houlton 8-6
- Caribou 8-9
- Washington Academy 8-8
- MCI 9-8
- Mount View 7-10
- Belfast 2-11
- Orono 4-13
- Winslow 3-14
- Bucksport 3-14
- John Bapst 1-17
Scheduled games for Thursday February 10
- Winslow at Marancook
- Old Town vs. Houlton
- Waterville vs. MCI
- Foxcroft at Dexter
- Caribou vs. Washington Academy
- Mount View at Oceanside
- Belfast vs. Lincoln Academy
Class B North Heal Point Standings
- Ellsworth 18-0
- Orono 15-3
- Foxcroft Academy 12-5
- Old Town 12-5
- Presque Isle 9-8
- Mount View 12-5
- Houlton 9-6
- Winslow 11-5
- Bucksport 6-10
- Hermon 10-8
- Washington Academy 5-12
- John Bapst 7-10
- Caribou 4-13
- MDI 3-15
- Belfast 3-14
- MCI 3-14
- Waterville 1-16
Scheduled games for Thursday February 10
- Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter
- Old Town vs. Houlton
- Mount View vs. Oceanside
- Winslow vs. Maranacook
- Bucksport vs. John Bapst
- Washington Academy at Caribou
- Belfast at Lincoln Academy
- MCI vs. Waterville