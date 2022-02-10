1 Day to Go – Class B North Heal Points as of Thursday February 10

There's just 1 day remaining in the 2021-22 Maine High School Basketball season. With the snowstorms there are a total of 7 Class B Girls games and 8 Class B Boys games being played tonight. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Thursday morning February 10th and the games scheduled for tonight.

Class B North Girl's Heal Point Standings

Old Town 16-1 Hermon 15-2 MDI 14-4 Presque Isle 12-6 Waterville 12-3 Foxcroft Academy 9-7 Ellsworth 11-7 Houlton 8-6 Caribou 8-9 Washington Academy 8-8 MCI 9-8 Mount View 7-10 Belfast 2-11 Orono 4-13 Winslow 3-14 Bucksport 3-14 John Bapst 1-17

Scheduled games for Thursday February 10

Winslow at Marancook

Old Town vs. Houlton

Waterville vs. MCI

Foxcroft at Dexter

Caribou vs. Washington Academy

Mount View at Oceanside

Belfast vs. Lincoln Academy

Class B North Heal Point Standings

Ellsworth 18-0 Orono 15-3 Foxcroft Academy 12-5 Old Town 12-5 Presque Isle 9-8 Mount View 12-5 Houlton 9-6 Winslow 11-5 Bucksport 6-10 Hermon 10-8 Washington Academy 5-12 John Bapst 7-10 Caribou 4-13 MDI 3-15 Belfast 3-14 MCI 3-14 Waterville 1-16

