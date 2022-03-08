ZZ Top Announce Summer Tour + ‘Raw’ Live Album

Southern rock legends ZZ Top have just announced the Raw live album and a headlining run in the U.S. and Canada, dubbed the Raw Whisky Tour.

The live record, which features 11 standout songs, was recorded in connection with the 2019 Netflix documentary, That Little Ol' Band From Texas. Tracked prior to the death of bassist Dusty Hill, Raw found ZZ Top playing live at the Gruene Hall in Texas without a live audience and they knocked out all the tracks in a single day of recording.

The live audiences will be in abundance later this year, with a May 6 stop in Ontario, Canada before ZZ Top truly begin their tour on May 29 with a series of U.S. dates steadily stretching out through July 9. Following two weeks off, Top will perform two more shows in late July and another toward the end of August.

See the complete list of stops further down the page and look for tickets for most of the dates to go on sale on March 11. For more information, head to the ZZ Top website.

Meanwhile, Raw, will be released on July 22 through Shelter Records/BMG. The record is dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill," who died at age 72 last summer. Longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis has since filled the vacant bass role, a move Hill supported prior to his passing.

ZZ Top, Raw Album Art + Track Listing

ZZ Top, 'Raw' Live Album Shelter Records/BMG loading...

01. "Brown Sugar"

02. "Just Got Paid"

03. "Heard it on the X"

04. "La Grange"

05. "Tush"

06. "Thunderbird"

07. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

08. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

09. "Blue Jean Blues"

10. "Certified Blues"

11. "Tube Snake Boogie"

ZZ Top 2022 U.S. + Canada Tour Dates

May 06 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 29 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 01 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 02 - Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

June 05 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

June 07 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 08 - Walla Walla, Wash. @ Wine Country Amphitheater

June 09 - Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

June 12 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

June 14 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

June 17 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

June 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

June 21 - Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center

June 22 - Grand Island, Neb. @ Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center

June 24 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

June 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

June 29 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 01 - Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

July 02 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 05 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theater

July 09 - Greenville, Wis. @ Greenville Lion’s Park

July 22 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 23 - Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

Aug. 27 - Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater