Zach Myers Of Shinedown Was Hanging At High Tide Last Night

The Shinedown guitarist chowed down on some seafood in Brewer, before rocking Bangor tonight.

Bangor resident, Kyle Stevens was out on the deck at High Tide Restaurant in Brewer, last night, where he no doubt did a double take, when he spotted Zach Myers, the lead guitarist for Shinedown.

Zach was cool enough to chat and snap a pic with Kyle, which as you can see from his Facebook post, made him one happy dude. Hopefully, Kyle will be there to see the band in person.

Zach was a guitar prodigy at the age of 14, touring the world and making records, and his band is in town tonight, to play the Maine Savings Amphitheater, with special guests, Papa Roach, and Spiritbox, on The Revolutions Live Tour.

Here is a sneak peek at the possible setlist for tonight:

Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)

Dead Don't Die

I'll Follow You

Bully

Unity

If You Only Knew

State of My Head

Enemies

A Symptom of Being Human

Sound of Madness

Planet Zero

45

Devil

Second Chance

The Middle

Daylight / Get Up

Simple Man

Monsters

Cut the Cord

What you need to know, before you go to the show

Doors Open: 5:00PM

Show Begins: 6:10PM

This is a RAIN or SHINE event.

Maine Savings Amphitheater is a CASHLESS venue, but you can visit Upgrades to convert your cash into a Maine Savings Amphitheater gift card.

Follow your ticket on which entrance to use, but remember, there is no re-entry to the venue

There is no smoking, weapons, recorders, posters, outside food & beverages or reentry at tonight's show.

Maine Savings Amphitheater has a clear bag policy so no purses over 8" X 5" x 2"