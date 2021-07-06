You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate.

According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).

It has an impressive kitchen that could be used to cook anything from a TV dinner to a 5-course meal, an outdoor grill, a large stone patio, private beaches, a game room, a gym, and more.

If you live life on the water, there is a deep water dock that can accommodate nearly any size boat.

Take A Look At This Yarmouth Estate You can find this amazing rental at 90 Cornfield Point in Yarmouth, Maine. Get more details about renting the estate at the Luxury Maine Rentals website.

It should not be a big surprise that renting this place is not cheap. The base price is $25,000, but there are fees and taxes on top of the base rental rate. In total, a week's stay at the estate will run you about $34,190.

Steep? Yes! However, if you have the money, it would make for one amazing week!

