You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate
If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate.
According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
It has an impressive kitchen that could be used to cook anything from a TV dinner to a 5-course meal, an outdoor grill, a large stone patio, private beaches, a game room, a gym, and more.
If you live life on the water, there is a deep water dock that can accommodate nearly any size boat.
Take A Look At This Yarmouth Estate
It should not be a big surprise that renting this place is not cheap. The base price is $25,000, but there are fees and taxes on top of the base rental rate. In total, a week's stay at the estate will run you about $34,190.
Steep? Yes! However, if you have the money, it would make for one amazing week!
Take A Peek At Terramor
Take A Peek At Bayley's Camping Resort
Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to message the DJs, to stream the station from nearly anywhere, and to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine & beyond. You can also use it to take part in exclusive contests where you can win cash and great prizes! Get the app by searchng for it through your app store.