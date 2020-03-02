Guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen was provoked by a stage lighting technician amid a concert in Monterrey, Mexico, last week (Feb. 28) during the legendary Swedish musician's recent tour of the country.

It happened while Malmsteen and his band performed at the venue Escena in the Industrial Capital of Mexico, a show that was set up by concert promoter MB Live. The following day, that same promoter shared the footage of Malmsteen's sharp but brief onstage tirade. "A little bit of what was seen yesterday with Official Yngwie Malmsteen and the problem of lights in Monterrey," a Facebook update said.

Watch the incident at a minute and a half into the video located toward the bottom of this post.

"OK, thank you, I love you guys," Malmsteen says after finishing a blistering guitar solo. However, his voice then goes up a notch. "Mister lighting guy, stop fucking around with the lights and keep the lights on my guitar. I'm trying to play for the people. Por favor, thank you."

It's not the first time the guitarist has granted concertgoers a display of aggression. Last year, Malmsteen attempted to destroy a "smash-proof" guitar in front of delighted attendees. A throwback to one of the many times the musician killed a trusty Fender Stratocaster onstage, Malmsteen was unable to break the titanium Sandvik instrument.

The guitarist's latest solo album, Blue Lightning, was released in 2019. That year, Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt said he admired Malmsteen's talent but called his more recent studio efforts "fuckin' shit."

Yngwie Malmsteen Gets Angry in Monterrey, Mexico - Feb. 28, 2020