Yankees Beat Red Sox 6-5 Despite Devers’ 2 Home Runs and 5 RBIs [VIDEO]

Rafael Devers crushed 2 home runs in back-to-back plate appearances and drove in 5 runs, but it wasn't enough as the New York Yankees hit back-to-back home runs in the 3rd inning, with a grand slam and solo home run. The Yankees beat Boston 6-5 in the 1st game of the 4-game series Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam off of Josh Winckowski in the 3rd inning, to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

The next batter, Aaron Hicks followed with a solo home run to make it 5-0.

Boston answered in the bottom of the 3rd when Devers crushed a ball to right field for a 2-run homer.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Devers came to the plate with runners on 1st and 3rd. Despite having a mound visit Devers hit his 19th homer of the game, a 3-run shot to make the score 6-5.

Josh Winckowski went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs. He stuck out 2 but was bitten by 5 walks.

Matt Strahm came on and pitched 1.1 innings, retiring all 4 batters he faced, 3 by strikeout.

John Schreiber came on with 1 out in the 7th and struck out both batters he face.

Ryan Brasier and Austin Davis pitched the 8th and 9th innings.

Gerrit Cole started for the Yankees and went 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3 picking up the win. He's now 8-2.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

After the game Cora said that Michael Wacha will likely go on the Injured List and will miss Friday night's start. The Red Sox will recall Connor Seabold from Worcester to start Friday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.

Chris Sale will pitch on Tuesday in Tampa. He commented Thursday after trashing the Worcester tunnel after his start Thursday night.

Chaim Bloom on Sale's reaction.