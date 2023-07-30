Have You Seen the Bonkers Yankee Candle Estate in Massachusetts Up for Sale?

It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road, according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

This estate is a playground like no other, that's for sure. Are you ready for the list of activities boasted by this private compound flanked by two gated entrances?

An indoor water park, tennis and basketball courts, a two-story arcade, bowling alley, club house, pool cabana, spa, two car barns, and two guest houses are all there on park-like grounds with fountains, pergolas, ponds, and waterfalls.

You need a golf cart to get around, or you can also amble around on the many pathways. And by the way, the spa is 55,000 square feet, and the indoor water park is inspired by the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Plus, there's also a 4,000 square foot stage where bands such as Hall & Oates, The Doobie Brothers, and KC and The Sunshine Band have played, and don't forget the nine-hole golf course.

The main house itself is smaller than the spa at 25,000 square feet, and has two kitchens. In total, there's 16 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Hosting guests, colleagues, and philanthropic events is a breeze in this sanctuary, all of which were big parts of Michael's lifestyle. Michael also has two huge garages filled with stunning cars from his collection. We're talking bigger than many showrooms.

Mick, Michael's son, who founded Kringle Candle Company with his father in 2009, is selling the home after his father passed away just before the pandemic. Okay, let's take a tour now.

