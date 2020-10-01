Wrong-Way Crash on Maine Turnpike

Two people sustained minor injuries after a wrong-way crash Wednesday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in Cumberland.

State Police responded to calls saying a red Chevy pickup was driving south in the northbound lanes.

Troopers say the truck hit five vehicles within a half-mile of the Cumberland service plaza.

The driver was a 73-year-old man who was not believed to be impaired. State Police say no charges are expected at this time.

Maine State Police