Wrong-Way Crash on Maine Turnpike

Maine State Police

Two people sustained minor injuries after a wrong-way crash Wednesday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in Cumberland. 

State Police responded to calls saying a red Chevy pickup was driving south in the northbound lanes. 

Troopers say the truck hit five vehicles within a half-mile of the Cumberland service plaza. 

The driver was a 73-year-old man who was not believed to be impaired. State Police say no charges are expected at this time.

Maine State Police
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Maine Turnpike, wrong-way crash
Categories: Articles, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top