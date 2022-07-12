Stunning Video of a Rare Whale Spotted Off the New Hampshire Coast

I teared up when I saw these two videos and yes, I absolutely attached them for you. With only 350 left in the world according to Fisheries NOAA, this is a mesmerizing sight to behold.

The North Atlantic Right Whale is critically imperiled globally, and one of the most endangered species on the planet, so when you get a chance to see one this close, even if from a television new crews helicopter, take it in.

I keep watching both videos repeatedly because they're so enthralling, beautiful, and moving.

WCVB in Boston sent its helicopter up to the North Hampton, New Hampshire, Seacoast to grab this video.

And check out this video posted by WMUR on Instagram.

Just watching these videos is such a spectacular sight when you know this rarity is swimming in our own backyard.

According to WCVB, the New England Aquarium's aerial survey team had some sightings of more than 100 whales off our New England coastline earlier this year. Of those 100 sightings, 27 of them were this critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Does this mean that North Atlantic right whales are making Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine waters home more so than in Canadian waters or down south?

The fisheries NOAA website has the answer.

In the spring, summer, and into fall, many of these whales can be found in waters off New England and further north into Canadian waters, where they feed and mate. Each fall, some right whales travel more than 1,000 miles from these feeding grounds to the shallow, coastal waters of their calving grounds off of South Carolina, Georgia, and northeastern Florida, though migration patterns vary

Fisheries NOAA adds that North Atlantic right whale calves are about 14 feet when born. Adults, like this one in these beautifully-captured videos, could be as long as 52 feet.

