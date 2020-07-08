Woodstock Police Arrest Man for Threats & Stolen Property

Woodstock Police arrested a 20-year-old man yesterday for uttering threats and possession of stolen property.

The arrest relates to an ongoing investigation where threats were allegedly made to cause death or bodily harm to members of the Woodstock Police Force.

Police say when they arrested the man, he was found in possession of a stolen ATV with the V.I.N. number modified.

Police did not release the man’s name. He is being held pending an appearance in Woodstock Provincial Court.