UPDATE: New Brunswick 911 Technical Issue Fixed

UPDATE:

New Brunswick officials said 911 service is restored. The Maritimes experienced a technical issue with the emergency number Wednesday morning, starting at 9:15 am.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police agencies throughout New Brunswick say 911 calls are not getting through this morning and are asking residents to use local police and fire department phone numbers in case of an emergency.

New Brunswick RCMP reported that due to "a technical issue with the phone lines, 911 calls are not getting through across New Brunswick. In an emergency in RCMP jurisdiction, call 506-429-3973. A public Alert Ready message has been requested"

The technical problem appears to be part of a larger issue affecting landlines throughout the Maritimes.

The City of Fredericton says its Service Fredericton line is also down, which the city says is the result of a major Bell Canada outage.

In an emergency:

in RCMP jurisdiction, call 506-429-3973

for Town of Woodstock Police call 506-328-5470

for the Woodstock Fire Department call 506-324-3547

for Ambulance New Brunswick call 1-844-619-4999.