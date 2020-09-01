Netflix is making a documentary series about Woodstock '99, the music festival that's remembered for its reported descent into chaos as much as its headlining performances from Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Bush and more.

Following Woodstock '94, the 1999 event in upstate New York emerged as yet another modern version of the landmark 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair. However, media portrayals of the 1999 festival showed an event tarnished by violence, fires, looting and sexual assault allegations.

Those elements and others will be explored in the upcoming docuseries from the production companies Raw and BBH Entertainment. Raw is the same outfit that produced recent Netflix documentaries such as Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia.

Per Deadline, the series will "delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock '99 and tell the real story behind how 'three days of peace, love and music' went down in flames." Its focus is the "untold story of a landmark musical moment that shaped the cultural landscape for a generation."

As it was happening, Woodstock '99 was covered by MTV via pay-per-view. The festival's set from Limp Bizkit is perhaps best remembered for destruction by attendees during a performance of the band's "Break Stuff." Blazes set during Red Hot Chili Peppers' show also added to the sense of anarchy.

It's not the first time that a contemporary documentary series chronicling the infamous music festival has emerged. In 2019, sports and pop culture website The Ringer released an eight-part podcast about the event and its aftermath called Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock '99.

A Netflix doc about another blighted musical festival, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, arrived on the streaming service last year.