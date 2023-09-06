Maine Police Say A Woman’s Body Was Discovered in South Portland

Police say a woman's body was found in a wooded area of South Portland on Tuesday.

Where Was the Woman Found?

The remains were found on Tuesday in the woods near Home Depot on Clark's Pond Parkway in South Portland. WCSH-TV reports police were called to the area at approximately 4:11 Tuesday afternoon for a report of an individual who was located down over an embankment.

Have Police Revealed How She Died?

Maine State Police are assisting South Portland investigators as they work to determine the circumstances of the woman's death. Police have said that they believe her death is suspicious. The woman's remains were taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine her identity and cause of death.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

