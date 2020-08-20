Woman Killed in Lincoln Shooting, Suspect Charged With Murder

UPDATE: State Police said the victim, 63-year-old Pauline Taylor, is the mother of 44-year-old Adam Groves of Lincoln. Officials confirmed the cause of death is gunshot wounds. Detectives are still actively investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY:

State Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Lincoln Wednesday evening that left a 63-year-old woman dead.

Lincoln Police and Ambulance crews responded to a home on the Transalpine Road around 8 p.m. Officers determined that there had been a shooting at the residence and notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police say Pauline Taylor of Lincoln was pronounced dead. Another person was transported to a local hospital.

State Police reported Thursday morning that they have arrested 44-year-old Adam Groves of Lincoln for Taylor's murder. Groves was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Taylor's body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The Lincoln Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Warden Service have assisted with the investigation.

State Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.