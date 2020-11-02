Woman & her Three Children Sent to Hospital after I-95 Crash

Maine State Police are investigating a crash involving a woman and her three young children on I- 95 in Bangor.

WABI reports police and emergency crews responded to the crash just before 10 Saturday morning.

Troopers said 29-year-old Lexii Ash was southbound when she lost control of her 2003 Honda Accord. The car rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median.

Ash was taken to a Bangor hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Her three children, all under the age of four, were also taken to the hospital with what were considered minor injuries.