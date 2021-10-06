Wolfgang Van Halen + Sammy Hagar Mark One Year Anniversary of Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Today (Oct. 6) marks the one year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen's death and some of those closest to the music icon have reflected on the loss that they still feel. Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, his former bandmate Sammy Hagar and Eddie's widow Janie have all posted social media messages marking the occasion.

Wolfgang Van Halen wrote, "One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair. I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts. I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really fucking hard. I hope you’re still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

Sammy Hagar posted a dynamic live shot of the two of them onstage together, with the brief message, "I can't believe it's been a year. The man is gone but the music lives on." #forever

Janie Liszewski Van Halen offered, "I think about you every single day. Your smile, your laugh, your kindness - in every single way. I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to. But my Peep, some days, that's really hard to do. This will never get easier because there really is no getting over you. The only solace that I can seem to find is knowing you are with god and truly free. Until our souls find each other again, please keep an eye on me. I love you and miss you so much. Love, Your PooPee and our Kody too."

The influential guitarist and songwriter died Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 65. Though no new comment was made today, Eddie's brother Alex Van Halen previously shared a posting in May while noting the first birthday he'd had since Eddie's death. "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!" He then added hashtags for #VanHalenForever, #AlexVanHalen, #EddieVanHalen, #VanHalenBrothers, #TheMightyVanHalen, #VanHalen, #EVHForever and #EVHRIP.