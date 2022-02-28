Wolfgang Van Halen said he was confident he could complete Mammoth WVH’s second album in “a couple of months” rather than the five years he took to make his debut LP.

While he described himself as “very ready” to make a studio return, he also refused to commit to his hope that it would happen during 2022.

“We've got a busy year [of touring] ahead of us," Van Halen told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, referring to the band’s touring schedule. “I think we're trying to find some time this year to get back in the studio and do another album. I don't wanna guarantee anything, but I'd like to get that done as soon as possible. ... I'm very ready to get back in the studio. We have some leftover tracks from the first album that I'd like to take another look at, maybe add stuff or maybe redo entirely, and then a bunch of new ideas to get into.”

Wolfgang Van Halen started work on his debut around 2015, and frequently offered hints as to how it was developing. Eddie Van Halen had expressed pride over his son’s music, saying, “The riffs are catchy. It’s a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I’ve never heard anything quite like it. It’s so powerful that I’m jealous.”

“I was trying to figure out what I was through that whole process,” Wolfgang reflected in the new interview. “And now that I know what this is, I think I can crunch those five years into a much smaller [time] … a couple of months.” Meanwhile, Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey continue their Young Guns double-header tour of North America.