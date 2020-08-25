Wolfgang Van Halen Jabs Online Troll With ‘Eruption’ Bass Solo

Wolfgang Van Halen continues to show his mastery of dealing with social media in the lead up to his new music, taking a jab at one troll while delivering some pretty epic fretwork in the process.

In an Instagram post (seen below), Van Halen took a screen shot from one commenter, who suggested, "Why does anyone care which record this kid likes? He probably likes him all his dad playing on all of them ... and why is anyone interested in his record? What, are we going to have a revised version of 'Eruption' on bass?"

Giving as good as he gets, Van Halen the offered the perfect response, sarcastically offering, "Welp, the secret’s out. My entire album is just a revised 'Eruption' on bass. So here it is I guess. 35 seconds of 'Eruption' on bass. I definitely didn’t just record this right now. Look out for album number 2 where I play 35 seconds of Spanish Fly on bass and nothing else." A scroll to a second slide then finds Wolfgang nimbly working through a bit of the Van Halen classic on his bass.

As you might expect, a series of Van Halen requests on bass followed, while others were humorously ready to pony up for the pre-order and asking if it would be released on vinyl.

No official release details have come as yet on Wolfgang Van Halen's actual first solo record, but the bassist has been taking things in stride and keeping expectations in check. When asked last month if he viewed being Eddie Van Halen's son a gift or a curse when it came to releasing his own music, Wolfgang responded, "That's a great question. It's really equally both. Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice. But on the other hand if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them, they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day. I'm fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won't be what people think it'll be. I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."

Stay tuned for news on Wolfgang Van Halen's solo debut as details come in.