These 25 Winter Life Hacks May Just Change Your New England Life

I've been hearing about so many winter life hacks and tips over the last few weeks, probably because Mother Nature has hit us New Englanders with several snow and ice storms in between our 50-degree days and fluctuating temps.

Some are common knowledge for a lot of us, like having a winter car kit, which you can literally order on Amazon or find at big box stores. Of course, adding blankets and granola bars is a must to those.

A picture of a young woman having a problem with a car on a winter road macniak loading...

But there are a few unique ones that really brought me several "oh wow" moments, like when I first heard about "walking like a penguin." And there's even more, including hacks that involve potatoes, socks, and cooking spray.

Yup, mind blown.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Who knew that cooking spray could have so many benefits? And potatoes? Turns out, there's way more to them then just making french fries.

So here we go. After doing some digging across multiple sites, articles, neighbors and friends, I compiled a list, all in one place, of these lesser-known, who-knew life hacks.

And who doesn't want an easy winter?

Let's look at the rundown of these 25 life hacks that'll make your New England winter much more of a breeze.

Here they are: 25 Winter Life Hacks That Just May Change Your Life

