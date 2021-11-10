Ozzy Osbourne recently teamed with Dogtown Skates for the Ozzy x Dogtown collection of boards and apparel to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the metal legend's Diary of a Madman album. Now, fans have the chance to win a limited edition Ozzy skateboard deck signed by Osbourne and the deck's designer, Dogtown figurehead Jim "Red Dog" Muir.

The deck — the shiny masterpiece of the Ozzy x Dogtown line that features art by Sean Cliver — is one of only 200 custom-painted "Midnight Fade" boards with a silver metal flake finish. Manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix and hand silk-screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees, they come in the classic 1980s Dogtown "Stonefish" shape.

See the deck and enter the contest below.

The 10.125-inch x 30.325-inch skateboard deck, first released late last month, is already sold out on Dogtown's online store, even without the Osbourne and Muir autographs. Another retail version of the deck stained in various other colors is also sold out. Ozzy x Dogtown apparel items such as a shirt and hoodie are still available but moving quickly.

Osbourne's Diary of a Madman, the Black Sabbath icon's second solo album, was originally released on Nov. 7, 1981. This year, an updated digital release of the album for its 40th anniversary includes one new track, a live version of "Flying High Again."

NOTE: This contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Fans can enter to win now through Dec. 1 at 12PM ET, after which time the contest will be closed and a winner will be selected.

Contest: Enter to Win a Signed, Limited Edition Ozzy x Dogtown Skateboard Deck

Ozzy x Dogtown Limited Edition "Midnight Fade" Deck

Dogtown Skateboards