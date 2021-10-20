Will County Athletes & Fans Vaccinate to Play Hoops in Bangor?

As fall sports in Maine begin their playoffs to crown new champions, many athletes and their parents are awaiting word on vaccination policies at potential host sites for winter sports. The sport most affected by potential polices is basketball.

Current Policies at Sister Arena

Last week, the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland announced participants and fans will need to be vaccinated or provide a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor has not made any official announcements, at this time. The Classes B,C,D Northern Maine regional tournaments have been held in Bangor for decades and is one of the traditions many Aroostook County people, young and old, look forward to.

Heating up

Vaccinations have become a hot topic and more so among parents of school-aged children. Mandates have put some industries in a crunch as there is hesitancy among some to vaccinate themselves, or their children. Should the Cross Center follow the same policies as the Cross Arena, it will put the parents into another quick decision. If the policy in Bangor mirrors the one in Portland, athletes, parents, and fans won't necessarily need to get a vaccination if they want to attend or play in the complex. As it stands, you have the option of providing proof of a negative test days before you are going to be in attendance.

We wait...but not for much longer

The new policies at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland are set to take effect this coming Friday, the 22nd. If the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor requires vaccination for your athlete to play, will you be getting them vaccinated? Or will you be taking a test and hoping that the results pass? Meanwhile take a look at the images from the last time the tournament was in Bangor. What a week it was?

