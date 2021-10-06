Why Is Our Weather Difficult to Forecast? A few Reasons

The weather in Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick has been occupying my mind this week ever since we brought you the update on former WAGM-TV weatherman Ted Shapiro. An article you can read here, when you have a moment.

Where is this coming from?

What specifically is on my mind about the weather, you ask? Our coverage area is massive and that can make it difficult to give our listeners a detailed and accurate forecast. Aroostook County alone is over 6,000 square miles. Factor in that the fine folks of New Brunswick use the metric system as well as different weather models.

My Reasoning

As we start to think about winter, I ask that you all keep in mind that the weather forecasters do try their best to get you the most accurate timing, location, and expected precipitation. It is not uncommon for a winter storm system to work its way through our area and leave behind a mess that looks different in each area of our region. On a day that Houlton and Centreville see 8 inches (20ish centimeters), residents in Fort Fairfield and Perth-Andover area could see 3 inches (7ish cm) and freezing rain.

Was Ted the GOAT of Forecasting?

This all goes to show that Ted was a rock star when we had the pleasure of him guiding us through long winters and springs. Soon the colorful leaves we are admiring will be on the ground and the branches will be bare. That's when we know it is time to "winterize "our homes and vehicles. That is when the weather forecasting becomes more challenging and the patience of those of you who depend upon our preciseness, will run thin. We want to be as accurate as we can be for you and ourselves. Check out these fascinating Maine weather galleries now.

