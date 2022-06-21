Alice Cooper thinks that rock not being the most popular genre is actually a good thing. In his interview with LA Weekly, he talked about how it's "kind of healthy that rock bands now are not No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3" and here's why.

When Cooper first started playing, he says, "Rock bands were outlaws. We were on the outside looking into the party and we weren't invited to the party. I was more pop music and dance music and disco. I think we're back to that point. I think it's kind of healthy that rock bands now are not No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3. We're back to the point of being rebels again."

When asked if not being a part of the mainstream can give you a sense of freedom the musician responded, "Gene Simmons said rock is dead but I think he was talking financially. I think there are kids in garages right now learning Guns n' Roses, learning Aerosmith, learning Alice, learning Ozzy...Young 16-year-old kids rocking, just rocking. That's healthy. That's really healthy."

Cooper goes to share that he thinks rock will never die. "I don't think rock is ever gonna die. When you talk about hard rock, like the Stones, The Who and all that, that's the only music that's lasted. grunge was here for a while. And punk was here for a while. Emo was here and all this, but hard rock bands just kept going," says Cooper. "So if you're in a hard rock band, you can go as long as you want to go."