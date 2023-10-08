Who Is On Your ‘Wish List’ For Bangor Summer Concerts In 2024?

Taylor & Travis, you are more than welcome to come to Bangor next summer. Let's hang!

Yes, it just ended about a week ago, but it is never too early to start dreaming of those 2024 hot summer nights, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.

Back in May, Niall Horan was the first show announced for next season, then just yesterday, another date was added for country star, Tyler Childers.

This got us thinking, about what actual shows would people like to see next year on the Bangor Waterfront. Now, most concert announcements are still a few months away, so why not make a wish list of the shows we would all like to see?

Check out our picks, and of course, feel free to make your suggestions! You never know who may be watching…