Who are these Concerned Citizens Paul and Robert?

Many of you may be familiar with the Facebook group the Concerned Citizens of Presque Isle that was created back in March of 2016. The group was created as a place for "concerned "citizens to discuss issues facing the city of Presque Isle. Since its existence the page has been a source of discussion, debate, and at times entertainment around the community.

Paul and Robert. Are they connected?

There are many questions we are asked almost weekly about the Concerned Citizens of PI page, but the most common one is “who are Paul Lister and Robert Howard?” At this point in time, I have no idea who these two vigilantes of the Star-City created group. But that doesn't mean I'm not up for cracking the code to figure out who they are. If you aren't familiar with who these two are, keep reading for what we do know.

Mr. Paul Lister

Paul Lister has been the leader of the group since the page first came to my attention. The profile picture has remained the same for quite a while, and despite the attempts of many members from time to time, he has remained a mystery. Mr. Lister, whoever he may be, seems most concerned with Gherig Johnson Athletic Complex and turf field in Presque Isle. This seems to be the topic of his most concern in the last 5 years. At times, he has created debates that can stir the emotions of the members of the group.

Bobby Big Bucks!

There is a theory that Paul does not even live near Presque Isle, and that he sits behind his keyboard somewhere in the state of New York. I have no idea if this is true or not. Next up is the sarcastic and satirical Robert Howard. This guy has a response to nearly every post of concern and comment on the various topics. Robert has referred to his days in radio, albeit a long time ago and nowhere near Presque Isle. Is Robert sitting inside one of the studios next to me? I don't think so, but he is interesting to say the least.

The two have kept local media (including us) on our toes and I don’t always think that is a bad thing. There always needs to be accountability on all ends but sometimes a line needs to be drawn and these two are not afraid to cross it.

We Need You

My question to the concerned citizens in Presque Isle and beyond is, who do you think these two are? Do you know them? We must crack the case once and for all. Send me your thoughts and theories on Paul Lister and Robert Howard and maybe in the future you will see a post about who you all think they might be. In the meantime, be kind to one another and always ask another question.

