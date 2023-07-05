Whitewater Rafting Safety Tips for First-Timers Who Are Terrified

Heading to The Forks for an exciting whitewater rafting adventure this weekend? Wow, that's crazy, because I'm doing the same thing, and I'm only a little terrified. As a first-time rafter myself, I had to do some research to make sure I'm as well-prepared as I can be, and know what to expect.

You know what they say, you always remember your first time.

For starters, whitewater rafting involves navigating a raft through turbulent river waters known as "whitewater." These rapids vary in difficulty, categorized by different grades ranging from one to six.

To equip myself with the necessary knowledge, I turned to the Raft Maine Association and Northern Outdoors. Their websites proved to be a treasure trove of rafting-related information, setting me up for a successful weekend.

Now, let's talk about what to wear. I’m seeing a combination of a bathing suit, a wool or fleece sweater, and a windbreaker or rain suit. However, the constant is that it's crucial to avoid cotton T-shirts, sweatshirts, or jeans as they tend to retain coldness when wet. It’s also advised to pack more clothes than you think you'll need and don't forget to bring a change of clothes and a towel for afterward. You also must wear footwear at all times on the river, so opt for sneakers, sporty sandals, or soft-soled water shoes.

Now, do you need a wetsuit? Not always! However, it's highly recommended to wear one on cold or overcast days to ensure your comfort. On particularly chilly days, consider layering clothes over the wetsuit.

While we’re on the topic, let's address the weather. Raft trips are generally rain or shine, so be prepared for either scenario. Also, protect yourself from the sun by applying liberal amounts of sunscreen, as the water's reflection intensifies its impact.

If you're on medication, this is vital: bring any personal medications you require on your adventure, such as bee sting kits, epi-pens, asthma inhalers, insulin, and so on. Safety is paramount, and due to the remote wilderness locations, the nearest emergency medical facilities may be hours away.

Of course, if you want to delve further into the details, be sure to visit the Maine Raft Association's website, as well as Northern Outdoors' website. These resources offer additional information to enhance your knowledge and excitement for whitewater rafting.

Above all, your guide will be present to ensure your safety and enjoyment during the entire adventure. Remember to follow their instructions, stay aware of your surroundings, and, most importantly, try to have fun!