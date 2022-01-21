Where Are Snap, Crackle and Pop? There Are No Rice Krispies in Maine!

When someone told me this I was like, 'Oh puh-leeze!'

Celeste, my transistor sister from WBLM, sent me a text,

Where have the Rice Krispies gone? I've looked everywhere!

I thought that there has got to be Rice Krispies - she's not looking in the right place. I had some errands to run and figured, I'd grab some for her. I stopped at Walmart. No Rice Krispies. No biggy. It was an odd place that I thought might have it. *Pro Tip* I pay a good buck less a box for a family-size Rice Chex at Walmart than other grocery stores.

I stopped by the Hannaford in Falmouth. I was sure they'd have them. Nope.

Hmmm. Maybe Celeste was onto something. So I called BJ's in Portland to see if they had them. I was trying to think outside of the box. Nope. Plenty of Rice Krispie treats, but no actual cereal.

Okay, okay. I was not done. Onto Shaw's next! Nope.

Woah. What the actual hell? Then I thought, maybe someplace that is a grab-something-you-need-last-minute-place, but not where you might do your weekly shopping. Like Walgreens. Nope.

Okay. Now it's just plain wrong. A quick Google search showed that it's not just Maine - it's GLOBAL!

This is happening to people around the globe because there is a world-wide shortage of Rice Krispies resulting from supply chain problems exacerbated by labour strikes at Kellogg's plants in Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

Makes me want to become a union leader, head down to Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania, and sit everyone down and get this mess straightened out! No word on when Rice Krispies will be back on the shelves.

Hannaford does have a fabulous alternative: Crispy Rice!

No Snap, Crackle or Pop - but a cute little lion. He'll have to do until the big boat with all our Rice Krispies gets here!

