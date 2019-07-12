When Does Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Open?

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has gotten high marks from fans for its immersive experiences and impressive ride, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. But Galaxy’s Edge was meant to open with two rides: the Falcon simulator and something called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a highly advanced version of a classic Disney “dark ride” that takes guests into the middle of a battle between the heroes and villains of Star Wars. Instead, Rise of Resistance’s opening was pushed back to get the rest of the land open in time for its scheduled summer 2019 debut.

But now Disney Parks Blog has announced that Rise of the Resistance is almost completed and ready to make its debut as well. Interestingly, while Galaxy’s Edge opened first in Disneyland, with its Florida counterpart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios not welcoming guests until the end of August, the Orlando Rise of the Resistance will open before the Anaheim version. The Hollywood Studios Galaxy’s Edge gets its second ride on December 5, just in time for what will almost certainly be a very busy holiday season. The Disneyland version then opens the following month, on January 17.

Here’s how they describe the ride:

When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.

The rumors and reports about this ride sound incredible — that it could be the greatest (and also one of the longest and most complex) Disney ride in history. It will have to be; Star Wars fans are waiting...